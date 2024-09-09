SGTU Karimnagar committee announced

Karimnagar: The SGTU (State Government Teachers’ Union) Karimnagar District Executive Committee meeting was held on Sunday under the leadership of State President Karivela Mahipal Reddy. During the meeting, the newly elected district committee was announced, with Uukanti Vijender Reddy re-elected as District President and Gadapa Shekhar elected as District General Secretary.

Addressing the gathering, State President Mahipal Reddy highlighted several pressing issues faced by the teaching community. He noted that 5,670 Primary School Headmaster (PS HM) posts had been sanctioned, and the recent amendments to GO No. 11, 12 had introduced Common Seniority Promotion for teachers. He urged the government to release three pending DA instalments and to bring forth the PRC report without delay, halting any reductions in fitment.

Reddy raised concerns about the difficulties faced by single teachers in transfers, as well as the negative impact of web options on many teachers. He also called for the resolution of the Three-One-Seven spouse cases and sought funds for announced scavengers.