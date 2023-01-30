She Teams detain 41 people at Numaish exhibition for harassing women

Hyderabad: The She Teams of Hyderabad Police detained 41 people were arrested since day one of the exhibition for harassing women at the Numaish.



For the protection and security of the women and children present at the exhibition, the Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad has assigned SHE teams in mufti, which are spread all throughout the fair.

Every day, at least 50,000 people attend the exhibition, and on weekends, that number rises to more than a lakh. "With the help of hidden cameras, SHE Teams arrested 41 people who were touching women improperly and making vulgar gestures and statements. The delinquents were brought before the Special Metropolitan Magistrate, who gave them prison terms ranging from 3 to 10 days, "the officials said.