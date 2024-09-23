Shocking Updates Emerge in Illegal Phone Tapping Case: Over 4,500 Phones Tapped in Just 15 Days

In a shocking revelation, over 4,500 phones were tapped in just 15 days by the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) as part of an illegal phone tapping operation. These details came to light during a hearing on the bail petition of Mekala Tirupatanna, the fourth accused in the case. The Public Prosecutor informed the High Court on Saturday that the phone tapping took place between November 15 and 30, during the election period.

The phones tapped were primarily connected to BSNL, Vodafone, and Jio networks. Additionally, the prosecution revealed that hundreds of Airtel phone tapping records had been completely destroyed by the accused. During the investigation, the police uncovered approximately 340 GB of data related to the phone tapping of various political leaders, including Revanth Reddy, and prominent business figures.

The Hyderabad police have already filed charges in this case, with plans to submit a supplementary charge sheet in the coming days. Efforts are underway to extradite key suspects Prabhakar Rao and Shravan, who are currently abroad. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has requested Interpol to issue Red Corner Notices against the two, with hopes that they will soon be deported to India for questioning.

Authorities believe that once the accused are brought to justice, further information regarding those involved in the phone tapping operation will be revealed. The police aim to gather this crucial information before submitting the supplementary charge sheet to the court.