SI dies in road mishap in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a sub-inspector died of road accident near Tukkuguda in Rangareddy district on Saturday. He was identified as Raghavendra Rao.

Raghavendra Rao was attached to Mahabubnagar GRP. Earlier he was worked with Secunderabad government railway police. The incident took place when a lorry rammed into the car in which Raghavendra Rao was travelling. His death was instantaneous.

It is learned that Raghavendra Rao who was recently transferred to Mahabubnagar was under suspension.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation.