Singareni women rescue team lauded

Kothagudem: Singareni CMD N Balaram called upon the women rescue team to prove their capabilities and provide the best services with skill, effort and dedication. He congratulated the team, who received training in rescue for the first time in the 136-year history of Singareni, at Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad on Saturday and presented certificates. Speaking on the occasion, GM (Rescue) Srinivasa Reddy said that on the orders of the CMD, 13 women officers were selected for the team for the first time in Singareni and given special training for 14 days.

Rescue trainers Tirupati, Sri Kishan Rao, Sandeep, Sajid Ali, who trained the women rescue personnel, were presented with certificates of appreciation on this occasion.