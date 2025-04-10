SLBC tunnel rescue ops stepped up

Nagar Kurnool: On Wednesday, Special Officer Shivashankar Lotheti conducted a review meeting with senior officials of the rescue teams at the Tunnel Inlet 1 office inside the SLBC tunnel.

He stated that rescue operations inside the SLBC tunnel have been intensified. As part of the operations, a loco train track is being restored in alignment with the ongoing soil excavation inside the tunnel. Simultaneously, activities such as soil digging, steel cutting, and dewatering are being carried out in a coordinated manner.

Lotheti further informed that senior scientist G C Naveen from the National Institute of Rock Mines, Irrigation Department DE Srinivasulu, and senior company engineer Sanjay Kumar Singh thoroughly examined the conditions at the accident site.

He added that conveyor belt and ventilation systems are also being extended as per the excavation progress, and the rescue teams are working tirelessly around the clock to carry out the operations effectively.

The review meeting was attended by army officials, representatives of JP Company, SDRF officer Giridhar Reddy, Singareni Mines rescue officials, Hydra officer, South Central Railway officials, and others.