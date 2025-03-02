Slew of schemes on Women’s Day

Hyderabad: Recognising the need to empower women in the state one of the key election promises made by the Congress party during the 2024 elections the Telangana government has decided to launch a series of schemes on International Women’s Day, March 8, at a public meeting to be held at Parade Grounds.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will announce a subsidised autorickshaw scheme for women, which will also include free driving training for beneficiaries.

Additionally, the government will introduce the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti-2025’ scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at improving the economic status of women. This scheme will provide training, loans, and infrastructure support to help women become entrepreneurs. As part of this initiative, the Chief Minister will flag off 50 TSRTC buses hired by self-help groups (SHGs).

The scheme offers training in tailoring and other vocational skills through government-recognised institutes, along with subsidised loans to support women in starting small businesses or working as street vendors. It also provides dedicated infrastructure for training, livelihood programs, and other economic activities.

Furthermore, the government plans to set up solar power plants for SHGs across all 32 districts. This initiative will benefit women aged 18 to 55 who are either unemployed or have an annual income below ₹1.5 lakh in rural areas or ₹2 lakh in urban areas.

In addition, the government will issue a notification for the recruitment of 1,400 Anganwadi teachers and helpers to strengthen the state's childcare and nutrition programs.