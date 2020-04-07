Software employee commits suicide over love failure in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a software employee has committed suicide over love failure at KPHB colony in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The deceased identified as P Rakesh, a native of Hanmakonda and works at a private company in Begumpet.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and initiated the investigation. According to the police, Rakesh was in a living relationship with a woman and stayed together at an apartment at Tulasi Nagar in KPHB for the past eight months.

He introduced the woman as his wife to the flat owner. Recently, the woman left Rakesh and moved to another place. Over this, Rakesh felt very upset and attempted suicide several times.

Today morning Rakesh's friend came to his flat and found that he has committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan. On arriving the crime scene, the police have recovered a suicide note which states "I couldn't live without the girl".