Software engineer from Kothagudem turns organic farmer, reaps profits

Kothagudem: 39-year-old Devarapalli Harikrishna, software engineer-turned-organic farmer in Mandalapalli village of Dammapeta mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, is now entered into banana cultivation and earning reasonable profits and standing as a role model to other young farmers in the erstwhile Khammam district.

Harikrishna after completing B Tech joined a software company in Hyderabad with a good salary, but he was fed up with routine job after working for 15 years. He decided to make his dream of organic farming come true. When Harikrishna announced his decision of leaving a plum job and to take up organic farming, his parents were worried, but he filled them with confidence about his work.

He started with oil palm in 12 acres and later took up coconut and coco production in 10, paddy in eight and chilly in two acres. After experiencing good results in all his efforts, he decided to enter banana cultivation and started banana and turmeric cultivation in about 1.5 acres and got remunerative profits.

Unfortunately, his father died before witnessing Harikrishna's success, but his mother and other family members were feeling proud.

Speaking to The Hans India, Harikrishna informed that as many as 35 banana fruit bunches are being produced per week from 1.5 acre and each bunch is sold at Rs 600 in Hyderabad and in local for Rs 480 per bunch. 'I am expecting more than 50 fruit bunches per week from next month,' he said.

Harikrishna said that there is huge demand for organic fruits in cities and towns like Hyderabad but local sales are poor due to slightly high prices and lack of awareness about health and organic.

Organic farming needs more awareness among people and when more people start purchasing organic items then only more farmers will take up this type of farming and people also get healthy food, he observed. "Change should come from people and there is no fault of the governments", he stated.

After seeing Harikrishna's success, more young farmers are showing interest, and some are following Harikrishna's path in the mandal.