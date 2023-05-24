Live
Sonata to expand its services to Nalgonda
The announcement was made after Srini Veeravelli, EVP, Sonata software, met with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Boston, USA
Hyderabad: Sonata Software, a leading modernization engineering company, has decided to expand its footprint in Tier-II towns of Telangana by adding 200 jobs in Nalgonda IT Tower, which will begin its operations soon.
The announcement was made after Srini Veeravelli, EVP, Sonata software, met with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Boston, USA.
Focusing on software development and technology innovation, this will be a collaborative workspace for engineers to work on innovative solutions catering to the needs of a wide range of industries like banking and financial, healthcare and life sciences.
This initiative also provides cross-skilling and upskilling opportunities for youth who are eager to delve deep into the skills and technologies of emerging markets.
Sonata Software, with its global presence and expertise in developing and deploying end-to-end industry-focused solutions at a large scale, has the potential to be a game changer for Nalgonda and Telangana.
Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Departments, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Chief Relations Officer Amaranth Reddy were also present at the meeting.