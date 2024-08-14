Sonia, Rahul likely to take part in two events in State

Hyderabad: Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are likely to visit Telangana this month for attending two key political events. The State leadership is ensuring Sonia’s presence for the unveiling of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue on the occasion of the former PM’s birth anniversary on August 20. And Rahul Gandhi is being invited as a chief guest for ‘Rythu Krutagnata Sabha’ planned in Warangal.

According to party sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will fly to Delhi a day after the I-Day State celebrations. His two-day visit will also focus on important State issues including nomination of next PCC president and cabinet expansion, as these remained a backburner for the past few months. Since this will be the first time the Congress will be celebrating the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi after coming to power in the State, this will be marked with the unveiling of the former PM’s statue. A public meeting is also being planned at the spot of where the statue will be unveiled in front of the Secretariat. “If Sonia Gandhi visits on August 20, this would definitely reinvigorate the party cadre and will fill them with fresh enthusiasm, particularly when the party is gearing up for the upcoming local body polls and next year’s GHMC elections,” said a senior leader.

Rahul Gandhi’s planned visit is also considered to be an important event, particularly in view of concerns within the party of failure in leveraging the farm loan waiver. The party can highlight how it remains farmer-friendly. Warangal was also finalised for ‘Ruthu Krutagnata Sabha’ as it was the place where Rahul Gandhi had announced the Farmers Declaration. Some 1 lakh farmers from Warangal and neighbouring areas are expected to participate in the grand event. Meanwhile, owing to mounting pressure on cabinet expansion, the ruling Congress will be finalising over this soon. Apart from discussing the next PCC president, the Chief Minister will also be ensuring finalising on the issue of pending cabinet expansion in his next visit. About six ministers are likely to be inducted in the cabinet which presently has 12 Ministers.