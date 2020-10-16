South Central Railway to run festival special trains

Hyderabad: In order to facilitate the passengers, SCR will run festival special trains between Kakinada Port – Lingampalli – Kakinada Port and Tirupati – Lingampalli - Tirupati & Narsapur-Lingampalli-Narsapur Train No. 02737 Kakinada Port – Lingampalli festival Special Train will depart from Kakinada Port at 7.10 pm on October 20 to November 30 and arrive in Lingampalli at 06.05 am o­n the next day. En route, these special trains will stop at Kakinada Town, Samalkot, Dwarapudi, Rajahmundry, Kovvur, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Jangaon, Aler, Bhongir, Secunderabad and Begumpet stations directions. In the return direction, Train No. 02738 Lingampalli – Kakinada Port festival Special Train will depart from Lingampalli at 8.30 pm on October 20 to November 30 and arrive in Kakinada Port at 07.20 hours o­n the next day.



En route, these special trains will stop at Begumpet, Secunderabad, Bhongir, Aler, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Nekkonda, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Kovvur, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Samalkot and Kakinada Town stations directions. Train No. 02733 Tirupati – Lingampalli festival Special Train will depart from Tirupati at 6.25 pm on October 20 to November 30 and arrive in Lingampalli at 06.55 am o­n the next day. En route, these special trains will stop at Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri, Gudur, Nellore, Kavali, Singarayakonda, o­ngole, Chirala, Bapatla, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Nalgonda, Bibinagar, Secunderabad and Begumpet stations.

In the return direction, Train No. 02734 Lingampalli – Tirupati festival Special Train will depart from Lingampalli at 5.30 pm on October 20 to November 30 and arrive in Tirupati at 06.00 am o­n the next day. En route, these special trains will stop at Begumpet, Secunderabad, Bibinagar, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, o­ngole, Singarayakonda, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti and Renigunta stations.