SP T Srinivasa Rao directed the officials to eradicate Child and bonded labours

Gadwal: The District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, emphasized the collective responsibility to eradicate child labor and uplift the lives of affected children.



In a statement made during the 10th Operation Muskan event held in the conference hall of the District Police Office, SP Srinivasa Rao highlighted the detrimental impact of child labor on childhood. He stressed that children should be happily studying and playing, not trapped in laborious jobs.

Operation Muskan, a significant initiative, aims to rescue and rehabilitate child laborers. SP Rao called upon the community to unite in this mission to bring light into the lives of these children. The police department, along with various stakeholders, is committed to taking strict measures to eliminate child labor and ensure a better future for all children.

By fostering community involvement and implementing strict measures, the district aims to eradicate child labor and ensure that every child enjoys a happy and healthy childhood.

The "Operation Muskan-10" special drive will be launched from 1st July 2024 to 31st July 2024, focusing on rescuing and rehabilitating children who are homeless and forced into begging and child labor. Special teams have been formed for this initiative, each consisting of a sub-inspector and four police constables, including a woman police head constable. Line department officers from various branches working for children's welfare will coordinate efforts to reach and rescue orphans, freeing them from begging. In addition to government departments, the involvement of mothers, who play a crucial role in children's lives, will be emphasized.

He emphasized that children should be freed from Vetti's servitude and stressed that it is the responsibility of government departments, parents, and every responsible citizen to improve the lives of children. Subsequently, the District SP released related posters.

The event saw participation from Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sahadeva, Members Jayabharathi and Sailaja, District Labor Department Officer Mahesh Kumar, Muskan Team Incharge SSI Keshav Rao, Police Personnel, DEO Office representative Venkateswara Rao, Medical Department Officer Raju, RDO Office A.O. Vijay Kumar, DCPO Narasimha, and officials from various NGOs.