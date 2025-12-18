Speaker junks disqualification petitions against 5 BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasada Kumar has dismissed the disqualification petitions filed by BRS MLAs against estranged party legislators -Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, T Prakash Goud, and Arekapudi Gandhi. Following the verdict, the five MLAs heaved a sigh of relief.

On Wednesday, Speaker delivered his verdict making it clear that the petitioners failed to show evidence that the five legislators had shifted their loyalties to the Congress party. The Speaker said there was not enough evidence for disqualification and, therefore, “technically they are BRS MLAs only”.

BRS legislator from Quthbullahpur KP Vivekananda had filed a disqualification petition against Bhadrachalam MLA Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, BRS MLA from Jangaon Palla Rajeshwar Reddy had filed a disqualification petition against Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, BRS MLA from Korutla Kalvakuntla Sanjay had filed a disqualification petition against Rajender Nagar MLA T Prakash Goud, BRS MLA from Sangareddy Chinta Prabhakar had filed a disqualification petition against Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and BRS MLA from Korutla Kalvakuntla Sanjay filed a disqualification petition against Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi alleging that the respective MLAs had shifted their loyalties to the Congress party and requested the Speaker to disqualify them immediately.

It may be mentioned here that BRS MLAs had filed disqualification petitions against 10 MLAs in all. However, the Speaker has completed eight members' trials. The inquiry into the petitions filed against Khairathabad MLA Danam Nagender and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari is yet to be completed.

Meanwhile, the case filed by the BRS party in the Supreme Court, appealing it to make the Speaker take a decision on disqualification petitions soon, will come up for trial on December 19. The Speaker will deliver his verdict on three more MLAs—Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kale Yadaiah and Sanjay Kumar on Thursday (December 18). The Supreme Court’s deadline to the Speaker will end on December 19.