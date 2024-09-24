Special Initiatives to Eradicate Illiteracy in Low Literacy Areas: Additional District Collector Narsing Rao

Gadwal: Additional District Collector Narsing Rao directed the officials to implement special initiatives in regions with low literacy rates to eradicate illiteracy. He held a review meeting on the New India Literacy Program with the concerned officials on Tuesday in his chamber at the IDOC.

During the meeting, Narsing Rao emphasized the need for district authorities to involve all stakeholders at the grassroots level to achieve complete literacy in every village as part of the New India Literacy Scheme. He highlighted that this initiative aims to improve the quality of life for individuals by enhancing literacy and living standards. He added that introducing vocational education courses through the New India Literacy Program would lead to new innovations in society.

The Additional District Collector instructed the formation of committees in each village panchayat under the supervision of panchayat secretaries, utilizing Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, VOAs, and field assistants. He also stated that resource personnel in the four municipalities of Gadwal district should serve as volunteers. He suggested collecting lists of illiterate individuals from neighborhoods and registering volunteers through matching and batching proformas.

Narsing Rao mentioned that through past programs like Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, 181,114 illiterate individuals have already been identified, and the target this year is to help 51,703 people become literate. He advised focusing special attention on mandals with low literacy rates, such as Ketidoddi, Gattu, Dharur, and Aija, to ensure the success of the literacy development program.

The meeting was attended by DPO Shyam Sunder, DMHO Siddappa, Additional DRDO Narasimhulu, Municipal Commissioners Dasarath Laxmareddy and Saraswati, New India Literacy Program District Officer Anita, District Coordination Officer Hampayya, and other officials.