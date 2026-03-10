Special medical camp held at Kasturba school

Wanaparthy: As part of the 100-day Public Governance Progress Plan, a special health camp was organised on Monday under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). Six specialist medical services were provided, and medical check-ups conducted for the girl students at Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Pebbair municipality.

RBSK doctors Dr Shwetha and Dr Sunil Kumar stated that specialists in general medicine, gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, and dentistry participated in the camp.

During the medical examinations 26 students were identified with eye problems; 11 had dental issues; 27 underwent general medical examinations. Medicines were distributed to them.