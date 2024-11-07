Speed up land acquisition for Mamnoor Airport: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process for the Mamnoor Airport in Warangal, aiming to make the airport operational for the people within couple of years.

During a review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, he emphasised that the airport should be constructed not only with immediate needs in mind, but also considering future demands.

The Minister assured he would personally review the progress of the project every 15 days, ensuring continuous monitoring and intervention if needed.

He highlighted the importance of sustaining air traffic, advising the Airport Authority officials to ensure regular flights once the airport is completed.

Komatireddy suggested connecting the Warangal Airport with other major cities under the UDAN scheme, thus facilitating accessibility and enhancing regional connectivity. This initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure in emerging urban centers.

Additionally, the Minister pointed out that the airport would support Warangal’s tourism and industrial potential. With UNESCO heritage sites such as the Ramappa temple, the Bhadrakali temple, and the Thousand Pillar temple nearby, the airport is expected to bolster tourism, bringing in domestic and international visitors.

He also noted that the airport would serve the Warangal Textile Park and cater to the logistics needs of future industries, fostering economic growth in the region.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has committed to visiting the Mamnoor site alongside local leaders and officials to personally assess the situation.

Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari was also present in the review meeting, demonstrating the state’s unified approach to fast-tracking the airport’s development.