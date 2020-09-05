Speed up works of collectorate building: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud along with District Collector S Venkat Rao inspected the works of integrated Collectorate building here on Friday and directed the authorities concerned to speed up the works.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mistier said the construction of integrated district Collectorate building with all the 58 departments at one place is a unique and one of the first of its kind initiative taken up in India.

All the 33 districts in the State will have such collectorate buildings. The main objective of taking up such a novel initiative is to make sure that the people can get access to all the departments at one place and they can get their problems and issues resolved without the need to roam from one place to the other, he stated.

The Minister instructed the contractor and engineering department authorities to speed up the construction works in the next few months and very soon Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the district to inaugurate the building.

Adding further Minister Srinivas Goud reiterated that the State government has initiated various development and welfare programmes and is developing at a fast pace standing as an example to other states in the country.