Sphoorthy Engineering College Alumni Meet 2024: A Bridge Between Generations

Hyderabad: The Alumni Meet 2024 at Sphoorthy Engineering College, Nadergul, turned into a vibrant convergence of past and present, highlighting the enduring relationship between the institution and its former students. The event, which celebrated achievements, collaboration, and mentorship, began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by the Principal, Heads of Departments, and Alumni Association Coordinator, Mr. Ashok Darshanala. The occasion was further enlivened by a captivating Bharatanatyam performance by two students.

The highlight of the event was the interaction between alumni and final-year students. Shashank, currently pursuing an MS in Germany, inspired students with his story of leveraging his final-year project to secure his position. Entrepreneur Rahul pledged to offer guest lectures on Data Analytics, while Adarsh, a Solutions Analyst at Xcube Labs, offered a beacon of hope with the promise of placement opportunities for Sphoorthy students.

Phanindra, a 2022 graduate, reflected on how values instilled at Ramakrishna Math shaped his global outlook, and Rajesh, a Business Analyst at Aspire Systems, emphasized leadership as a crucial skill for students. Sasidhar reassured the audience that their branch of study would not limit their career prospects, while Y. Sandip encouraged students to take full advantage of the college’s resources. Alumni like Shanmukhi from Infosys and Bharath shared practical advice on skill development, resonating strongly with the students.

Secretary Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy underscored the importance of alumni as mentors and collaborators, urging them to remain actively involved with the institution. The event also featured engaging games, meticulously organized by Dr. Ravikanth, which brought moments of joy and camaraderie. Prizes were distributed to participants, adding a celebratory touch.

The day concluded with a strategic meeting between college authorities and alumni, where constructive suggestions for institutional growth were discussed. This session highlighted the alumni’s commitment to fostering progress and strengthening Sphoorthy’s legacy.

The Alumni Meet 2024 served as a testament to the college’s dedication to nurturing lasting bonds and fostering a culture of mutual growth and support.