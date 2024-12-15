Sri Radha Govinda Ratha Yatra conducted

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, celebrated the Sri Radha Govinda Ratha Yatra that involved pulling of the grand chariot by devotees, in Kokapet on Saturday.

Devotees from all walks of life participated with devotion and to the accompaniment of enchanting Sankirtans and prasadam distribution all along the way.

The Ratha Yatra was inaugurated in the presence of Sri Stoka Krishna Maharaj, president of Hare Krishna Movement, Chennai and Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president, Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad and regional president, Akshaya Patra (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh). The robust rope mechanism, allowing 500 participants to pull in unison, symbolized the collective spirit of the community.

The Yatra starting from Sri Krishna Goseva Mandal Goshala traversed through Kokapet “X” Road, Allu Studios, 7 Hills Gated Community, Rajapushpa Atria, Golden Mile Road and concluded at the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower project site. Devotees and volunteers, numbering in the thousands, pulled the chariot, offered prayers, engaged in Sankirtana, and distributed Vedic literature all along the Ratha Yatra. Cultural performances and devotional skits showcased by talented Basil Woods School children were a special attraction during the procession.