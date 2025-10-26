St George (CBSE) students shine at SGFI competitions

Karimnagar: “Students of St George International School (CBSE) achieved remarkable success in the SGFI mandal, zonal, district, and state-level competitions held this month,” said Chairman Dr P Fathima Reddy.

These competitions included karate, volleyball, table tennis, chess, basketball, and cricket, and our students excelled in various categories and events, said the chairman.

The winners in the U-14 category include Suhakshi N in basketball, Krishith in karate; Pramod Manikumar in karate (zonal level); Charan Eshwar in volleyball, and Revanth in kho kho.

In the U-17 category Sai Ram won in volleyball; Kishore Reddy and Dhruv in athletics (running); Karthik and Aditya for kho kho; and Puneetha in table tennis.

Reddy congratulated the students who participated in these events and those who advanced to the zonal, district, and state levels.