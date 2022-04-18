State BJP Legal Cell demands CBI probe into suicide case

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP Legal Cell on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the Sai Ganesh case in Khammam town where TRS leaders and police allegedly harassed and motivated him to commit suicide.

The BJP has made it clear that it does not believe in the investigation being done by the State police, as there was the involvement of elderly politicians and the police in the suicide.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar convened the meeting of the party legal cell State leaders at the padayatra afternoon break camp near Vemula village. They discussed the cases of Sai Ganesh and the suicide by mother and son unable to bear the harassment of TRS leaders in Ramayampet. They also discussed the legal action to be taken against attacks on the BJP activists across the State and the 'TRS threats'.

The BJP leaders said that the TRS leaders, who were unable to digest the BJP getting support in the State, were looking to intimidate the saffron activists across the State with attacks and threats. A legal fight was needed to counter this, opined the legal cell leaders.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, cell State convener Ravindra Vishwanath said, "we discussed the steps to be taken in the case of attacks by TRS leaders on Sai Ganesh and others across the State. At the instigation of the TRS, Sai Ganesh committed suicide after the police registered 'illegal' cases against him and resorted to harassment. The TRS government is misusing power. It is sad to know that the police are part and parcel of it," said Vishwanath.