State disaster management authority gets more teeth

Hyderabad: As part of strengthening its disaster management measures, the Telangana state government has decided to appoint special nodal officers for departments related to rains and floods, including irrigation, electricity, health, agriculture, police, and transport.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that the Telangana State Disaster Management Authority (TGSDMA) has been reorganised. He stated that the Chief Minister will serve as the Chairman of this institution, with the Ministers of Revenue, Home, Finance, Medical Health, Major Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development as its members. The Chief Secretary will serve as the Member Convener, and the Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department will be the special invitee. “We cannot prevent natural disasters but we can take steps to reduce their impact. If we take strong measures, we can reduce the damage. The authorities of the Krishna-Godavari catchment areas should be alerted in advance and should be alerted at all times. This will help us reduce the damage,” he said.

The Minister said that the Irrigation Department should provide advance information regarding the extent of flooding in catchment areas and which villages will be affected. Detailed information should include insights into floods in other states, locally received rainfall data, and the expected amount of water release. “We are strengthening the TGSDMA to effectively deal with natural disasters and prevent loss of life and property to the greatest extent possible,” said Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The Minister stated that a system should be established to provide real-time information on sudden floods and rains caused by climate change, coordinating with the IMD to scientifically analyse data and disseminate it from top to bottom. He also stressed that the information system should be further strengthened. He further assured that, instead of repeatedly shifting residents in catchment areas to safer places during floods, they should be provided with permanent residences.

“If the details of these residents are identified, we will construct Indiramma Houses under the additional quota,” the Minister added.