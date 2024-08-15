State govt mulls sports university

Hyderabad: Impressed by the worldclass sports university in South Korea which has helped the country to win about 13 gold in addition to several silver and bronze medals, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that a sports university would be set up in Telangana on the lines of South Korean university.



He said the idea was to see that sportspersons from India can effectively compete with other countries and win several gold medals during 2028 and 2032 Olympics. The delegation led by Revanth Reddy visited the Korean Sports University and enquired the authorities about the facilities which are being provided to promote sports. Revanth sought the help of Korean university to set up a similar sport facility in Telangana. The Chief Minister-led official team also visited Cheonggyecheon Stream Redevelopment and Han Riverfront Beautification projects in South Korea. Revanth Reddy studied the excellent models at the field level.

The CM said the riverfront beautification projects in South Korea should be taken as a model for the Musi Riverfront Development Project which is being launched ambitiously by the state government.

He said like Musi, a river in South Korea was also highly polluted but today it attracts tourists from across the globe.

Revanth also enquired the officials about the procedures followed for the riverfront development project and the management of such great initiatives.

The official statistics said that the delegation during its two week visit to the US and South Korea succeeded in striking a deal with American multinational companies to invest a whopping Rs 31,502 crore in Telangana. The Korean companies have entered into agreements to invest Rs 4,500 crore. With this, Telangana registered Rs 36,000 crore investments during the CM’s tour to the US and South Korea.