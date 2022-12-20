State progressing rapidly under KCR's stewardship

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy has stated that the state government is strongly committed to the welfare of caste-based professions

Participating in the distribution programme of modern machinery to the Kummari Shalivahana community beneficiaries , organised by the district backward classes development department at the minister's camp office on Monday evening, he said the state government provided training to 320 beneficiaries in the state with 80 per cent subsidy for modern pottery machines. Of them 8 machines were being provided to the beneficiaries in Suryapet district.

The Minister claimed that Telangana State was the only state which was providing support to the people of all communities for their economic uplift. The State was also at the top in providing uninterrupted electricity to the farmers, and it would advance in the path of development under the leadership of the Chief Minister KCR. Beneficiaries were given potters' wheels , lamp making machines, earthen machines and modern machines for glass making. One of the pottery machinery beneficiaries made a pot of fresh mud and presented it to the minister as a gift

Rajya Sabha MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Additional Collector S Mohan Rao, Municipal Chairperson Perumalla Annapurna, State Potters Association vice president Yedukondala Venkatesham district president K Renu Babu Town President Saliganti Nagaiah, District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, Market Committee Chairman Uppala Lalita Anand, Municipal Vice Chairman Putta Kishore, BC Welfare Officer Anasuya, public representatives and staff participated.