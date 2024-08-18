  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

STATECON 2024 on Aug 20

STATECON 2024 on Aug 20
x
Highlights

CREDAI Telangana unit has announced ‘STATECON 2024’ event which aims to elevate the State as a global player.

Hyderabad: CREDAI Telangana unit has announced ‘STATECON 2024’ event which aims to elevate the State as a global player.

The conference will address various issues about the fraternity of builders in the presence of all stakeholders. The seminar will be held at HICC Hyderabad on August 20. Around 900 member developers from across Telangana will attend the event. It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss innovative strategies, emerging trends, and collaborative opportunities within the real estate domain.

Murali Krishna Reddy, Chairman, CREDAI Telangana said “ We are hosting STATECON 2024 to foster growth and innovation within

Telangana’s real estate sector as we brace for the evolving needs of rapid development.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X