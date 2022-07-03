State's culture showcased at meet

Hyderabad: Telangana heritage and culture was given importance in the BJP's National Executive Meeting venue at the Novotel Hotel in the city on Saturday.

While the main roads leading to HICC were filled with the posters and banners of the BJP leaders, the main entrance of the hotel was decked up with historical places of Telangana. The Kakatiya Kala Toranam welcomes the delegates into the venue.

Adjacent to the main entrance there is a replica of Gollakonda Fort. The party leaders said that Gollakonda signifies the valour of Kakatiya rulers. On the right side there is a model of Shatavahana Nagaram. The replica is of a temple, which is attracting the visitors. The photo exhibition at the venue was also an attraction which had photos related to Telangana agitation, heritage and culture and also the handicrafts of the State. The delegates were welcomed with a traditional dance by lambadis and the kolata by women. Party's spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy said that there is an attempt to show the rich culture of Telangana to the party leaders visiting the NEC, he said.