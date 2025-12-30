Stop! City bus shelters wallow in utter neglect

Hyderabad: The condition and usage of bus shelters across the city, particularly along the Uppal–Secunderabad–Panjagutta stretch, are emerging as a major concern for daily commuters, causing inconvenience and raising questions over maintenance, planning and public responsibility.

Both the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and TGSRTC are responsible for bus shelter infrastructure in the city. Hyderabad has a fluctuating number of bus shelters, with estimates hovering around 1,500.

As per the 2022–23 plans, GHMC and TGSRTC proposed adding 411 new shelters, while RTC had earlier projected a requirement of 609 shelters across different parts of the city.

GHMC officials stated that the new shelters would be equipped with polycarbonate roofs and seating arrangements.

Officials also pointed out that around 201 bus shelters have become defunct due to traffic diversions and flyover construction. Despite the availability of designated bus stops at several locations, commuters are often seen waiting on main roads, running to catch buses and pushing through crowds, adding to safety risks.

Senior citizen NRK Shastry said, “There are no proper bus bays at many places. People are forced to stand on the road even in harsh sun and rain.” He added that overcrowding near bus stops leaves little space for buses to halt.

“To attract buses, people occupy the road, but this often results in buses not stopping at all,” he said.

Ganesh, a local commuter and driver near Panjagutta, highlighted the issue of usage patterns. “There are bus stops, but people do not stand at bus bays. Nearly 90 per cent of passengers board buses at traffic signals, while only about 10 per cent use designated bus stops,” he said.

Women commuters demanded an increase in the number of buses to reduce overcrowding during peak hours. Attempts to seek a response from TGSRTC officials did not elicit any reply.