Stop Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Telangana pleads with National Green Tribunal

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has come under the firing line of both the Telugu States as both have accused the board of being partial.

While TS alleged that KRMB was taking swift actions on the complaints of Andhra Pradesh, the neighbouring State accused the KRMB of being partial towards TS. It also urged the KRMB to convene a full board meeting after July 20 instead of a 3-member committee.

The Telangana State Government on Monday lodged a contempt petition before the NGT (National Green Tribunal) requesting it to act against Andhra Pradesh for not stopping the construction of the controversial RLIS (Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme) project.

It said the tribunal had sought an explanation from the KRMB on the contempt case filed against violations in the construction of the RLIS project recently and warned that if the project works were not stopped it may seek the arrest of AP Chief Secretary.

But the AP government ignored this warning as well, the government said.

Interestingly, while accusing AP of going ahead with the controversial project despite the orders of tribunal, the TS government in another letter to the Appraisal Committee (River Valley Projects), said that the diversion of a substantial amount of water outside the Krishna basin through RLIS would even affect the ecosystem around the project.

The letter further said that several wildlife sanctuaries – Rollapadu, Gundla Brahmeshawaram, Sri Lankamalleshwara, Rajiv Gandhi National Park among others within the 10-km radius of the canals of the project would face threat. A copy of documentary evidence about the project and its impact on the ecosystem was also attached to the letter.

The government demanded the tribunal to pass appropriate orders under Section 26 and 28 of NGT Act, 2010 against the AP government for the willful violation of the previous orders and judgements against the RLIS.

The TS government also demanded action against the private agency SPML Infra limited for executing the works in violation of the orders.