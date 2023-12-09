Stop TTD demolition drive, demands Dr Laxman in RS

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha BJP member Dr K Laxman on Friday sought the intervention of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the government in protecting the ancient monuments temples and other historical heritage structures in and around Tirumala.

He alleged that the Tirumala Tirupati Desthanam Board (TTD) had demolished Parveta Mandapam, an 800-year historic heritage. ‘It is mulling to demolish another similar structure in Alipri’. The TTD actions are hurting the feelings of people belonging to ‘Sanatana Dharma’ in the country.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, he said Tirumala is the largest holy shrine for people of Sanatana Dharma. ‘The devotees of Venkateswara are not only from AP, but also the country. The ancient monuments of historic and cultural heritage of the Cholas, Pallavas, Yadavas and Vijayanagara empire located in and around Tirumala are not only important for people belonging to Sanatana Dharma, but also, constitute the cultural and historical heritage of the country's living civilisation’.

The TTD action to demolish the Parveta Mandapam and erect a new granite structure in its place, and demolishing another structure without consulting the ASI need to be stopped, he added.

The MP alleged, as the election year is coming up, the TTD funds contributed by the devotees for betterment of the temple and propagation of Sanatana Dharam are being diverted to the Tirupati municipality. He called for such actions to be stopped, seeking intervention of appropriate governments to take immediate steps.