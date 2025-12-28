Students light up Godavari bund with flash mob

Bhadrachalam: The Godavari riverfront in Bhadrachalam came alive with music and movement on Saturday as hundreds of school students performed a coordinated flash mob as part of the Eru Festival, drawing large crowds and enthusiastic applause.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil, who inaugurated the event, said the programme was aimed at encouraging creativity among students while creating awareness about the importance and conservation of rivers.

Students from various schools participated in the mass dance performance, transforming the riverbank into a vibrant cultural space. Patil said the event was organised as part of the ongoing Cheppotsavam and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam celebrations associated with Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple.

“The objective is to nurture artistic talent among students and simultaneously sensitise people about rivers and their protection,” the Collector said. He added that the river Harathi to be held later in the evening was also intended to spread awareness on river conservation and environmental responsibility.

Patil further said that as part of efforts to promote tourism in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, visits to various tourist destinations have been organised since December 22. Platforms such as these festivals provide students an opportunity to showcase their hidden talents and boost confidence, he noted, urging participants to deliver equally impressive performances during the stage programmes scheduled for the following day.

Temple Executive Officer Damodar Rao, Tahsildar Dhanyala Venkateshwarlu, irrigation officials, Bhadrachalam Sarpanch Poonam Krishna Dora, teachers, students and local residents were among those present at the event.