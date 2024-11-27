Subsidised gas cylinders ‘diverted’ to commercial shops

Wanaparthy: Subsidised cylinders meant for domestic use are being utilised at hotels in various districts, including the headquarters; this is prevalent across hotels, tiffin centres, restaurants, curry points, and liquor outlets. Residents report that cylinders booked for households, which should be delivered within two days, are being delayed for a week, causing public outrage.

Locals inform that subsidised gas cylinders are being diverted to these establishments and that civil supply officials are allegedly enabling this malpractice. This has resulted in a booming black market in towns like Wanaparthy and surrounding municipalities.

Thousands of cylinders are being sold in the black market daily, with gas agencies reportedly charging extra money ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 100 per cylinder, and up to Rs 100 extra in villages within 12 km. In Wanaparthy and neighbouring areas, two agencies supply gas from three companies (HP, Indian Oil, and Bharat Gas). The town’s hotels, tiffin centres, and curry points collectively require over 1,000 cylinders daily.

While a 19kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 2,087, a 15kg subsidised cylinder is priced at Rs 877. Hotel owners prefer two subsidised cylinders. Exploiting this, gas agencies are charging an additional Rs 300 to Rs 400 per subsidised cylinder, selling them in place of commercial ones, earning lakhs of rupees illegally every day. Agencies are also allegedly forcing unnecessary gas stoves and pipes on customers at inflated prices.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that officials are demanding bribes from tiffin centre owners ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 per month depending on the hotel’s size.

Residents demand strict action against gas agencies involved in illegal practices and legal measures against hotels using subsidized cylinders unlawfully.