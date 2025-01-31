Support BJP candidates to hold Cong govt accountable: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad : BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman urged to support its candidates in the ensuing Teachers and Graduate MLC elections.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said that the BJP will keep raising its voice for the people on issues such as employees' retirement benefits, job opportunities for the unemployed, and the reimbursement of fees for students. He hoped that the party candidates – Anji Reddy for the Karinangar-Nizamabad-Medak-Adilabad Graduate MLC, Malka Komuraiah for the Karinangar-Nizamabad-Medak-Adilabad Teachers MLC, and Sarottam Reddy for the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Teachers MLC will win.

Criticising the Congress government for failing to fulfill its promises to the people, he said, “The guarantees they offered are now turning into a liability for the Congress party. Despite making six guarantees, 66 assurances, and 420 promises to win over voters during the elections, they have not delivered on these commitments after coming to power.”

“We respect the State Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad. But, he himself had noted that promises were made without a clear understanding of the economic situation, suggesting that Congress is seeking excuses for their failures. When Congress leaders were making these promises before the elections, did they not foresee the financial constraints?” he asked.

“If Congress continues to evade accountability by claiming the state treasury is empty, the people will almost certainly remove them from power. Alternatively, they should admit their incompetence and resign. The BJP will hold them accountable on behalf of the people until they fulfill their commitments,” Dr Laxman emphasised.

“Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has publicly acknowledged that his government has not delivered on any of the schemes announced during the elections, leading to discontent in rural areas and a disconnect from the public. Before the elections, leaders like AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi promised farmers a guarantee of Rs 15,000 per acre. Now, after coming to power, they have reduced this promise to Rs 12,000. The promised loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh for farmers has not been provided to many, leaving more than 30 lakh farmers without relief. Additionally, the Rs 500 gas cylinder has not reached all eligible beneficiaries, and there is no provision for gold for married girls. Rahul Gandhi himself visited Ashok Nagar and exposed the BRS’ deceit, declaring that if the unemployed youth trusted him and voted for Congress, 2 lakh government jobs would be created within a year. Now, Rahul Gandhi seems to have vanished from the scene. The implementation of the Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance has been stalled. In Karnataka, commitments for 200 units of free electricity, Rs 2,000 for women, and loan waivers for farmers have not been fully met,” the Rajya Sabha member alleged.