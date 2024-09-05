Support Flood Victims: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Appeals for Help

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called on everyone to support the state government's efforts in aiding flood victims. He urged non-governmental organizations, corporate companies, and prominent individuals from various sectors to come forward and contribute.



"This is the time to show humanity. Please offer as much help as you can to support the flood victims," the Chief Minister emphasized.

Donations to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) can be made through online banking, by sending checks or demand drafts, or by using UPI payment apps by scanning the provided QR code.