Surasa Academy and Navya Nataka Samiti to Present Bhamakalapam at Ravindra Bharati

Hyderabad: The Surasa Academy of Arts and Culture, in collaboration with Navya Nataka Samiti, is set to bring the timeless Kuchipudi classic Bhamakalapam to life on 30th January 2025 at Ravindra Bharati, Hyderabad. This celebrated masterpiece of the Kuchipudi dance tradition promises an evening of unparalleled artistic brilliance and cultural splendor.

The event will feature acclaimed dancer Smt. Madhumathi Kulkarni in the iconic role of Satyabhama, while Vidushi Rajashri Holla, a celebrated artist from Bangalore, will portray Krishna. The production is guided by the legendary Sri Vedantam Satya Narasimha Sastry, who takes on the multifaceted roles of Sutradhara and Madhavi. Sri Sastry will also lend his expertise in vocal performance and nattuvangam, seamlessly orchestrating the musical ensemble, a testament to his mastery of the art form.

Adding to the grandeur of the evening, distinguished Kuchipudi Gurus will be felicitated for their exceptional contributions to the dance tradition:

Dr. Vedantam Ramalinga Sastry, a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee and former principal of Siddhendra Yogi Kala Peetham.

Natya Mayuri R. Prasanna Rani, director of Nritodaya Kuchipudi Academy and retired Head of the Department of Kuchipudi Dance, Government Music and Dance College.

The event will be graced by Hon. Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty as the Chief Guest and Sri Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of the Department of Language and Culture, as the Guest of Honour.

Bhamakalapam is a crown jewel in the Kuchipudi repertoire, renowned for its rich dramatic tradition. With poetic excellence and intricate compositions like padyam, kandardham, churnika, and daruvu, it stands apart as a quintessential Kuchipudi drama. Unlike solo performances, Bhamakalapam embodies the art form's unique ability to excel in both solo and ensemble traditions, making it a cherished masterpiece.

The Surasa Academy and Navya Nataka Samiti extend a warm invitation to this evening of cultural celebration, honoring the legacy of Kuchipudi and its stalwarts.