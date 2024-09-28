  • Menu
Surprise Inspection Conducted by AO on Pesticide Shop in Bijnapally Mandal

In Bijnapally Mandal, Agricultural Officer (AO) Neethi conducted a surprise inspection at the Young Farmers Rural Development Society's pesticide shop. During the inspection, three suspicious samples were collected and sent to the Deputy Director of Agriculture's lab in Malakpet for testing. The AO emphasized that strict action will be taken against anyone found selling counterfeit pesticides in the mandal.

