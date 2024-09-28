Live
- Surprise Inspection Conducted by AO on Pesticide Shop in Bijnapally Mandal
- Priyanka recalls family’s ancestral bonding with J&K
- Awareness Program on Sakhi Services Held in Kollapur
- All Works Must Be Completed Within a Week – Collector Badavath Santosh
- Code of Conduct Restricts Celebrations of National Laureate's Anniversary
- Youth Must Preserve Culture and Traditions – District Collector Badavath Santosh
- Awareness on Rabies is Essential – Collector Badavath Santosh
- IG Satyanarayana IPS Conducts Surprise Inspection of Veldanda Police Station
- Srinivas Goud Assures HYDRA Victims
- Global Trade initiative SME Forum Launches new campaign
Just In
Highlights
In Bijnapally Mandal, Agricultural Officer (AO) Neethi conducted a surprise inspection at the Young Farmers Rural Development Society's pesticide shop.
In Bijnapally Mandal, Agricultural Officer (AO) Neethi conducted a surprise inspection at the Young Farmers Rural Development Society's pesticide shop. During the inspection, three suspicious samples were collected and sent to the Deputy Director of Agriculture's lab in Malakpet for testing. The AO emphasized that strict action will be taken against anyone found selling counterfeit pesticides in the mandal.
