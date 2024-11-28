Surprise inspections conducted by DMHO in Suryapet

Suryapet: The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Suryapet, Dr Kota Chalam conducted a surprise inspection of the Mellacheruvu Primary Health Centre (PHC) of Koad Constituency in the district. During the inspection, he reviewed records and registers related to all health programs conducted at the PHC. He inquired about the targets and achievements of the health programs and examined the punctuality and efficiency of duty execution.

Dr Chalam also inspected private hospitals in Melacheruvu, including Sri Care First Aid Centre and New Life Hospital. He directed that any changes in directors, doctors, or staff of private hospitals must be immediately updated with the Office of the Medical and Health Officer. He warned that failure to report such changes would result in strict action. The concerned private hospitals were advised to submit certificates related to staff changes to the Medical Officer’s office without delay.

Regarding the Munagala Primary Health Center, Dr Kota Chalam announced that the old building would soon be replaced with a new one, which would be operational shortly.

Dr Chalam also conducted a surprise inspection of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Suryapet. He examined records and reports related to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) programs and discussed the management of NCD-related activities with the hospital staff.