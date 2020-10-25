Suryapet: Farmers adopt new technology for farming

Chilkur (Suryapet): Farmers have been adopting new technology to ease farming activities and to overcome the agricultural labour problem. The farmers have been using crop cutting and sowing machines so far.



On Saturday, a farmer named Kodaru Yellaiah sprayed pesticide with the help of a drone in his agriculture fields. Rs 400 per acre was charged to spray pesticide through drone and drone took only 10 minutes to spray the pesticide in one acre area.

The farmers from Chilukur and nearby areas visited the Yellaiah fields to witness the adopted drone technology. Battery and Signal system were used to spray pesticide through drone.