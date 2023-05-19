Suryapet: Jagadish Reddy arranges free lunch for job aspirants at district library

Suryapet : Showing his noble gesture and understanding the problems of youths preparing for government jobs and other competitive exams, among other initiatives that he took for the convenience of job aspirants, Energy Minister arranged lunch for them at the District Library on Friday.

For months Suryapet District Library has been packed with young men and women preparing for different exams. Minister Jagadish Reddy started the midday meals for the job aspirants on his own expenses.

Significantly, Minister Jagadish Reddy had visited the District Library two days ago and interacted with the youths who were preparing for the government jobs and other competitive exams. Noting all their problems, he spontaneously ordered officials concerned to arrange coolers in the library to give relief to students from the scorching heat. He directed District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas to arrange a shed on the premises for the convenience of the youth. In view of this, he laid foundation stone for the construction of a shed and ordered officials to bring the shed in usage within four days by doing works on a war-footing. Observing the plight of youth with regard to lunch, Minister Jagadish Reddy launched the midday meal for aspirants on the library premises on Friday.

The youths expressed their pleasure over Minister’s initiation and thanked him personally and assured him that they will realize their dreams and will bring name and fame to family as well as their hometown. Municipal Chairman Perumala Annapoornamma, Vice Chairman Putta Kishore, BRS state secretary, Councilors Taher Pasha, Nimmala Sravanti, Raparthi Srinivas, Anotula Yadagiri, Maddhi Srinivas Yadav and others were present on the occasion.