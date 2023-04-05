Suryapet sees spike in illegal abortions, govt to crack whip on erring hospitals

Hyderabad: The health department has expressed concern about the increasing number of illegal abortions in Suryapet district, as the girl child ratio is lower than the State average of 897/1000. They have directed district health officials to take action against those responsible. According to officials, private hospitals, some of which are operating without adequate staff, are involved in illegal abortions in the district. The girl child ratio in Telangana state is 932 females per 1,000 males.

Last month, during an inspection of Sanjeevani Hospital, the medical officer of the district found that a woman who was six months pregnant undergone an abortion upon finding out that the baby was a girl. Similarly, another woman who was five months pregnant filed a complaint with the police after undergoing an abortion. The police discovered that the women were brought by RMPs for sex determination, and if the baby was a girl, the RMPs would suggest the women go to Sanjeevani Hospital in Suryapet. The police arrested 17 individuals in connection with the case.

After receiving directives from the health department, DMHO Dr. Kotachalam inspected hospitals and issued notices to several hospitals in the district. During the inspection, it was discovered that 92 abortions were carried out in a hospital, and a notice was issued to the doctors. It was found that the doctor was a government gynaecologist working in a private hospital against the rules.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr. Kotachalam said that they have closed down two centres in the district that were performing illegal abortions. The government doctor who was working in a private hospital has been suspended from service, and in a hospital in the district, 92 abortion cases were carried out after the expiry of MTP (medical termination of pregnancy). Although authorities give permissions for MTPs every six months, this hospital performed these abortions after the expiry period. Dr. Kotachalam further added that they will take strict action against any hospitals found to be involved in illegal abortions.