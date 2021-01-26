Suryapet: SP Bhaskaran inaugurates CCTV cameras

Suryapet: District SP Bhaskaran on Monday inaugurated 15 CCTV cameras, installed with an estimated cost of Rs 1.7 lakh, at Penchikaladinne village; 17 CCTV cameras with an estimated cost of Rs 2.50 lakh in Dirsencherla village; and 32 CCTV cameras with an estimated cost of Rs 4.70 lakh in Guduguntla Palem village of Nereducherla mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that CCTV cameras act as a shield for the protection of villages and they will protect a village just like a lock protects a house. He said it was highly commendable that people were involved in crime prevention. Each CCTV camera is equivalent to 100 eyes, he added. Any incident in the village can be found out on the footage of CCTV cameras, which are perfect evidence in courts, he explained.

The SP asked the villagers to take advantage of technology to make their villages crime-free. He advised youth to get involved in every development programme being taken up in villages. Later, he felicitated all the villagers, who gave donations for setting up CCTV cameras.