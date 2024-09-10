Syria Wins Intercontinental Cup 2024, CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates the Team

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the Syrian football team for their victory in the prestigious 4th edition of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, held at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad. Syria emerged as the champions after defeating India in today's final match. During the closing ceremony, the Chief Minister presented the "Intercontinental Cup-2024" trophy to the victorious Syrian team.



The football tournament, played in a round-robin format among three nations, began on the 3rd of this month. Chief Minister Reddy, who inaugurated the tournament, participated as the chief guest in the closing ceremony, where he applauded both the winning team and the organizers for a successful event.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for giving Hyderabad the opportunity to host the tournament. He reiterated his government's commitment to transforming Hyderabad into the sporting capital of India.

He further appreciated Sports Advisor AP Jitender Reddy, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Sivasena Reddy, and other key officials for the smooth execution of the tournament. The event was also attended by MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav, AIFF Vice President NA Haris, Secretary General Anil Kumar, and other distinguished representatives.