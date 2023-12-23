T Cong denounces suspension of MPs

Hyderabad: The Congress’ protest over the suspension of 146 MPs from Parliament during the winter session received a big response in Telangana. A galaxy of Congress leaders, including several ministers, took part in the day-long stir at Dharna Chowk on Friday. Perhaps, the ruling Congress was the first one to hold such a big dharna after the ban on holding agitations at the chowk was revoked by the Congress government recently. Participating in the dharna, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said democracy, which was achieved after a lot of struggles, was being attacked today.

The Indian Parliament which is regarded as a temple of democracy was "attacked" and one can understand how this country is being ruled by the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were behaving after the incident, he alleged. "The attack on Parliament can be seen as an attack on democracy and the Constitution. It is such a shameful act that the MPs who demanded information from the government have been suspended," he said.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupally Krishna Rao, several other Congress leaders, CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao and members of Aam Aadmi Party were among those who participated in the dharna.



Sridhar Babu alleged that the Modi government has suspended the MPs because the Centre didn't have the guts to answer. The BJP government at the Centre was functioning against the spirit of democracy.

When the BRS government imposed a ban on agitations at Dharna Chowk, the Congress approached the court and fought against the government. People criticized the BRS for adopting a dictatorial attitude. “The BJP will also be taught a lesson by the people in the coming elections,” he added.

Some of the protesters of the Aam Aadmi Party -Telangana unit also held placards that read "Save India" and "Save Democracy" and "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao". They also raised slogans. The Congress has also held the protests at some other places in the state.