T Diagnostics is brainchild of CM KCR: Jagdish Reddy

Hyderabad: Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy inaugurated the T-Diagnostics Hub at the Medical College Hospital in Suryapet town on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Jagdish Reddy said that the idea of T-Diagnostics was born out of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision to provide better medical treatment to the poor. He said that KCR has brought revolutionary changes in the field of medicine and that Telangana has become number one in the state in terms of healthcare.

Jagdish Reddy urged people to take advantage of T-Diagnostics, which offers free medical examinations for 134 different tests. He said that this would help people save money and get the medical care they need without having to travel to private diagnostic centres.

The Minister said that T-Diagnostics is part of the government’s efforts to bring medical services closer to the people. He said that the government is committed to providing quality healthcare to all citizens, regardless of their income level.