Take money from TRS but vote for BJP: Bandi to voters

Marriguda ( Munugodu): BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the High Court's order dismissing the petition filed by the TRS to cancel the 8 symbols of Independents who are contesting the Mungodu by-election. He alleged that the CM was conspiring to get the elections postponed by instigating riots as he is not able to digest the verdict of the High Court.

Bandi carried out the election campaign in Marriguda mandal in the constituency and stated that justice is always on the side of the people.

He said that TRS is conspiring with the fear of losing the Munugodu byelections It is certain that BJP will win in the first round, he added.

He said that there have been signs of independence since the birth of TRS party, why the objection has come now, which was not there for many years.

He said that TRS filed the petition only with the malicious intention of stopping the elections and added that TRS' tricks did not work before the court.

Stating that the war has started in the State, he criticized CM KCR as Dandupalem gang. KCR gang has come to defeat one Rajagopal Reddy.

People are advised to be careful that KCR is planting fake news regarding byelection.

He asked people not to take less than Rs 40,000 per vote from TRS but vote for the BJP in the election.

He said that the Gattuppal mandal came to life with the resignation of Rajagopal Reddy and development works initiated in the constituency after the resignation of the MLA.

CM KCR left the farmhouse and came to Munugodu after Rajagopal quit his MLA post for by election , he asserted.