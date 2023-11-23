  • Menu
Talasani Srinivas Yadav directs officials to expedite arrangements for KCR's meeting

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has ordered to speed up the arrangements for Chief Minister KCR's meeting to be held on 25th of this month.

On Thursday evening, he along with TSIIC Chairman Gyadari Balamallu inspected the construction of the assembly stage and barricade arrangements.

He said that the work should be carried out quickly as there is still one day left for the public meeting.



