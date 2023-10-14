Live
Talks underway with Congress party over alliance, says CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy
CPI leader Chada Venkata Reddy addressed the media at the CPI office and stated that the Left parties are committed to implementing the public agenda in any election. He accused KCR (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) of betraying the Left parties by unilaterally declaring candidates.
However, Reddy mentioned that discussions are underway with the Congress party, and they have proposed seat adjustments in Bellampally, Husnabad, Munugodu, Kothagudem, and Wyra assembly constituencies. He expressed confidence that the adjustment would be finalised within a couple of days.
Reddy criticized the BRS government for allegedly misusing public funds under the guise of welfare schemes. He accused KCR of taking credit for legislative changes and claimed that the chief minister was playing with the lives of unemployed individuals by postponing competitive exams. Reddy stated that people in the country are not in a position to trust the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and BRS parties.
He concluded by expressing his belief that the I.N.D.I.A alliance, which includes the Left parties, would achieve a sensational victory in the upcoming elections.