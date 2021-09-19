Tamil Nadu's Vithya clinches third gold medal

Hanumakonda : Playing her first nationals, R Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu accounted for three gold medals at the 60th National Open Athletics Championship (NOAC) in Hanumakonda on Saturday.

In the women's 400m, hurdler Vithya Ramraj (Jersey 575), who clocked 58.47 seconds, claimed her third gold medal in the event. Earlier, she won the 200m and was also part of the team that won the 4x400m mixed relay in the tournament.

Vihya who didn't believe that she could win a medal in the 400m said, "I am happy that my parents are here to witness my performance. The track here is very good. I got my personal best in both 200m and 400m. I learnt that Warangal has historical significance and people here are hospitable. I am waiting to go around Warangal on Sunday."

Punjab's Harmilan Bains raced to a comfortable win in the women's 800m. This was Harmilan Bains' second gold medal at the meet after the 1500m title she won on Thursday. Referring to her two gold medals, she expressed her gratitude to the newly laid track. By clocking 2:03.82, she outplayed Chanda (2:05.35) of Delhi and Rachna (2:07.00) of Haryana.

Mohammed Afsal of Services, who sustained an ankle injury in January and missed the federation championship and district tournament, kept his cool in the men's 800m to take the gold with (1:48.39).

Teammates Ankesh Chaudhary (1:48.58) Krishan Kumar (1:48.77) shared the podium with him.

The 50km race walk too was won by the services team with Resham Midhun (4:29:47), Sanabam Damen Singh (4:33:32) Anjani Kumar Singh (4:35:29) sweating it out till the end.

Kirpal Singh of ONGC sports board put out an impressive show in the men's discus throw with his best of 59.58m.

Gagandeep Singh of Services was close with his 58.32m and Abhinav of Haryana (56.18m) managed the third place finish. In the women's Javelin throw, railways took the top two positions with Kumari Sharmila (51.80m) and Rashmi K (50.36m) crossing the 50m mark followed by Shilpa Rani of Haryana (47.83).

The results:

Men 50km Race Walk: 1. Resham Midhun (4:29:47) Services, 2. Sanabam Damen Singh (4:33:32) Services, 3.Anjani Kumar Singh (4:35:29)

Pole Vault: 1. Siva S (Services) 5.12m 2. Parshant Singh Kanhiya (Haryana) 4.95m, 3. Sakthi Mahendran R (Tamil Nadu) 4.70m.

Discus Throw: 1.Kirpal Singh (ONGC sports board) 59.58m, 2.Gagandeep Singh (Services) 58.32m, 3.Abhinav (Haryana) 56.18m.

400m Hurdles: 1.Santhosh Kumar T (Tamil Nadu) 50.79, 2.Jashanjot Singh (Railways) 51.32, 3.Dhaval Mahesh Utekar (Services) 51.49.

800m Run: 1.Mohammed Afsal P (Services) 1:48.39, 2.Ankesh Chaudhary (Services) 1:48.58, 3.Krishan Kumar (Services) 1:48.77.

Women Triple Jump: 1 Aishwarya B (Railways) 13.55m, 2.Renu (Haryana) 13.51m,3.Bhairabi Roy (Railways) 13.12m.

400m Hurdles: 1.R Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 58.47, 2.Nanhi (Haryana) 1:00.06, 3.Ayana Thomas, (All India Police) 1:00.08.

Javelin Throw: 1.Kumari Sharmila (Railways) 51.80m, 2.Rashmi K, (Railways), 50.36m, 3.Shilpa Rani (Haryana) 47.83m.

800m Run: 1.Harmilan Bains (Punjab) 2:03.82, 2.Chanda (Delhi) 2:05.35, 3.Rachna (Haryana) 2:07.00.