Teach a lesson to Congress govt ,which boasted the farmers.Nagu Rao Namaji

The BJP party disciplinary committee Chairman Nagu Rao Namaji has called the farmers to teach a lesson which has boasted the Telangana farmers with false promises he said. He had participated in Rythu Deeksha held in Gadwal DK Bangla on this occasion he fired on Congress party.

He alleged that the Congress government has been cheating the farmers by making false promises like 15000 per Acker Rythu Bandhu and 500 rupees bonus per quintal on paddy crop,farmers crop loan waiver up to 2 lakh rupees, Kalyana Lakshmi etc.The Congress government is not fulfilling the promises made to Telangana people.

He criticized that the government is doing petty politics without paying attention to farmer"s problems.He also added that due to incompetence of Congress leadership drought conditions have arisen in the state.

He demanded that 25000 rupees of compensation per Acker who lost their crops due to drought and the implementation of 2 lakh loan waiver which was promised to the farmers uring the elections immediately.He had also warned the government that if the problems of the farmers are not taken care of ,a large scale darna will be held across the state .



The BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy, Baligera Shiva Reddy, Assembly convener Ramanjaneyulu, District women morcha president Krishna Veni, Councillor Rajaka Jayashree, women morcha Swapna, Muslim morcha Isak,and other BJP party leaders and cader were participated in the morning at DK Banglow on Friday .







