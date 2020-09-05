Teacher by profession, coach by passion 

Karimnagar: He is perfect as ideal for many as a teacher, coach and many other roles. Mohammed Kareem, presently working as a Secondary Grade Teacher at ZPHS Veenavanka of Karimnagar district, won 'Khelo India' online sports quiz. In this quiz, nearly 1.80 lakh Indians from abroad participated.

In Hockey World Cup held in November 2019, Kareem won the hockey quiz organised on this occasion. The Indian hockey team captain received Rs 5,000 cash prize along with a hockey stick signed by Manpreet Singh. Kareem donated the cash prize to Karimnagar District Wrestling Association.

He participated in several State-level competitions. He won silver medal at 1998 South Indian senior Khokho competition in Karnataka. He introduced wrestling to Karimnagar district and set record as the first wrestler to compete in senior nationals from the district. He participated in national games held in Hyderabad in 2002, Afro-Asian Games in 2004 and Indo-Pak Hockey series in 2006. He gave coaching to district and State teams.

Kareem took over as the founding secretary of Wrestling Association in 2005 and set up Sports Authority Wrestling Academy in Karimnagar in 2006. Kareem was behind the undisputed success of the district wrestlers at State level in all categories for the last ten years.

During his tenure as the secretary, Karimnagar district wrestlers won medals at State and national levels.

Kareem got a job as government school teacher in 2002 and from day one he has given training to students in khokho, wrestling,

athletics and other sports, during his job in schools in Itikyala, Gaddapaka, Veenavanka and other places.

After joining Veenavanka High School, Kareem gave training in athletics to students, who participated in State and national level competitions. He made students to participate in the government's programme Haritha Haram and made them to plant hundreds of saplings in school premises and near their houses.

Acting as Shankarpatnam Mandal Resource Person, he gave training to teachers for successful management of educational programmes. Kareem also participated actively in the 42-day general strike for separate Telangana and organised protests, rallies etc.

In 1998, he received a certificate of appreciation from District Collector BR Meena. The then District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed presented him certificate of appreciation as the best employee in 2017 and Minister Eatala Rajender presented him certificate as stood quiz topper in 2018.